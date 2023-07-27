Damon Albarn says woke culture “risks being a problem”









Blur frontman Damon Albarn has offered his thoughts on the rise of woke culture and said it risks “being a problem”.

Speaking with the French magazine Rock and Folk, Albarn was asked about the depressing state of the modern world. “Violence is everywhere, and these increasingly news items certify. Murder, hidden bodies, beheaded teachers, children who kill their parents,” the interviewer noted to the musician.

In response, Albarn remarked: “Wokeism equally risks being a problem. I’m obviously more in favour of progress than against, this movement can be dangerous and it would be appropriate for us to take note of it before it’s too late. It accentuates the differences, throws oil in the fire and widens the chasm.”

He also said woke culture could have a similar divisive effect as right-wing politicians have used to their advantage in recent years, stating: “The victory of Trump rested largely on this antagonism, and we’ve seen the danger close-up.”

Last year, Albarn was at the centre of a social media storm, including being called “Trumpian” by Jack Antonoff, when he incorrectly stated Taylor Swift uses co-writers and therefore can’t be considered a great songwriter. Swift wrote on Twitter in response to his comments: “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

The Gorillaz singer replied: “I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand.”

Meanwhile, Blur recently released their new album The Ballad Of Darren. Far Out’s official review reads: “It may not be the most heartwarming album of the year, but the fearlessness and unflinching emotion that fills up The Ballad of Darren is more than enough to place it proudly within the Blur canon.”