Alex Gibney to take directorial reigns on Elon Musk documentary









Alex Gibney, the Academy Award-winning director of Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, will be taking the directorial reigns on a new documentary with controversial technology tycoon Elon Musk as its central focus and subject.

The new film is already months into production, according to Gibney, who told the world that he is “hugely excited” by the prospect of taking on such a notorious public figure for his next project. It has been described as a “definitive and unvarnished examination of multi-billionaire tech entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter.”

Gibney’s documentary is being produced by Jigsaw (Gibney, Jessie Deeter, Stacey Offman and Richard Perello), Closer Media (Joey Mara, William Horberg and Zhang Xin), Anonymous Content Nick Shumaker, Jessica Grimshaw, Dawn Olmstead and David Levine), and Double Agent (Dana O’Keefe, Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Yariv Milchan, and Michael Schaefer) the latter of whom are also financing the film. However, a distributor is yet to be announced.

Close Media found Xin said of the film (per Variety), “Now is the moment for a rigorous portrait of Elon Musk, who is undeniably one of the most influential figures of our time. Closer Media is thrilled to join forces with Alex Gibney, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent to take on the challenge of examining Musk and his impact on the world.”

Musk’s most recent highly-publicised moment came late in 2022 when he finally secured the acquisition of the social media platform Twitter for a sum of $44billion. He also promised to improve the user experience on the site and bring “balance” to the service by removing bot accounts that had become saturated throughout the site.

This is likely to be just one facet of inquiry in Gibney’s upcoming documentary film. Gibney has previously handled Taxi to the Dark Side (for which he won an Oscar), Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room and Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine.