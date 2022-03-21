Alex G shares ‘End Song’ from ‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair’ soundtrack









Pennsylvanian musical prodigy Alex G has released his new track ‘End Song’ via Milan Records/Sony Music Entertainment. The vocal track scores the end credits for the upcoming indie thriller We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, which the singer-songwriter also soundtracked.

“I choose to stay/ There is no other way/ I read the sign/ I do not ask it why/ You know what they do to little dogs like you,” he repeatedly warns over a stripped-back acoustic guitar progression guitar.

After making its world premiere more than a year ago at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair is set to premiere on April 22nd in cinemas and on HBO Max.

Starring Anna Cobb, the haunting film follows the story of a teenage girl who gets initiated into a horror role-playing game and begins losing her grip on reality as she documents her entire experience online.

Alex G is also behind the other 11 tracks on the film’s official soundtrack, including ‘You Can’t Stop Me’, ‘Typing Game’, and ‘Face Dream’.

“Whenever it rains at night I put on Alex’s score and listen to how the rain on my roof sounds mixed with Alex’s beautiful, lonely music,” the movie’s director, Jane Schoenburn, said in a statement. “I’ve been a fan of Alex’s records for so long, and it was literally a dream come true to get to collaborate with him on my first feature. I can’t imagine a better or more moving accompaniment to the film.”

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is set to drop on April 15th, just one week before the film hits the cinemas. Stream the arresting ‘End Song’ below.

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) tracklist:

01. Main Theme

02. Stitch

03. Casey’s Walk

04. You Are in Trouble

05. JLB’s Drawing

06. You Can’t Stop Me

07. Typing Game

08. Inside the Video

09. Face Dream

10. Morning

11. JLB’s Story

12. End Song