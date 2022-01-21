Alex Cameron announces new album 'Oxy Music'









Australia’s premier soul-pop singer Alex Cameron has announced the release of his upcoming new LP, Oxy Music.

“The album is a story, a work of fiction, mostly from the perspective of a man,” Cameron explains. “Starved of meaningful purpose, confused about the state of the world, and in dire need of a reason to live – a person can, and according to the latest statistics, increasingly will, turn to opioids. This is one of those people.”

On the heels of the announcement, Cameron has released the album’s second single, ‘Best Life’. Just like his previous effort, ‘Sara Jo’, ‘Best Life’ is an upbeat track that plays into the cheeky Roxy Music reference of the new album’s title. Cameron is his typically slinky self as he unfurls a narrative about… something?

“The Internet,” he said, in explanation. “Our great Totem of information dedicated to the Gods yet to visit from a future born out of 7.9 billion online versions of human history. A tower of love and hate, passion and terror, one million retweets of ten hundred thousand total fails. America’s funniest home videos. Our best, most dope memes crowned atop the statue – our greatest achievements, the shoulders that lift the grand dome of internet glory. The view from the top is gorgeous. A stunning likeness of the most like-able content.”

Cameron is a god to hapless internet website posters who are desperate for copy. Posters like me. Most artists have to be plied to provide a short paragraph talking about their latest new song, but Cameron takes it the extra mile. The man types out whole stories just to explain his three minute songs. It literally takes up to three times as long to read his dissertation on the track then it is to listen to the track itself. It’s awesome.

Here’s the rest of the quote, because I’m a completist at heart.

“And holding it up, the weight bearing colossus of whisper-solid data and hollow columns of caps locked opinions and giant pillars of twisted logic. Zero Likes. Zero Comments. Zero shares. Infinitely multiplied until too mountain-like to move. The greatest show on earth performed to an audience of nobody.



“One percent is what we see and what we follow drifting atop the cloud. It’s beautiful, what we’ve created. And the masses below sing into the chamber, echoes of their love songs clashing and rebounding off one another’s – the messages too distorted to discern. Received by nobody. But necessary for everybody.



“Let’s face it, we’ll never make content good enough for the Gods above. Let’s leave that to the disciples. The rest of us can just stay out here, living our best lives.”

So that’s all well and good, but in summary it goes like this: ‘Best Life’ is awesome, ‘Sara Jo’ was awesome, Alex Cameron is awesome, and I’ll be looking forward to Oxy Music.

Check out the video for ‘Best Life’, plus the tracklisting for Oxy Music, down below. Oxy Music is set for a March 11th release.

Oxy Music tracklisting:

1. ‘Best Life’

2. ‘Sara Jo’

3. ‘Prescription Refill’

4. ‘Hold The Line’

5. ‘Breakdown’

6. ‘K Hole’

7. ‘Dead Eyes’

8. ‘Cancel Culture’ (feat. Lloyd Vines)

9. ‘Oxy Music’ (feat. Jason Williamson)