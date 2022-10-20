Alec Baldwin film 'Rust' is set to resume production in new location









Last year, one of the biggest conversations in the film industry was sparked by the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the new Alec Baldwin film Rust. While many thought that the production would shut down after the mishap, the latest reports indicate that the film is going to be completed.

According to Variety, Rust will resume its production process in January of next year, but the cast and crew will not return to New Mexico, where the criminal investigation took place. Earlier this month, the production company reached an agreement with the estate of Hutchins, which allowed them to return to work after a 15-month period.

This decision has brought forth mixed reactions from the crew, with some members enthusiastic about the resumption of the production of Rust. Animal wrangled Ed Pinkard said: “I’d like to see ’em finish, because I feel Halyna would want that. It might bring a sense of closure.”

However, armourer Scott Rasmussen criticised the decision: “Nobody likes the idea at all. That’s not the way to honour Halyna — going back in and finishing the film with the person who killed her. To have Alec Baldwin associated with the film any longer is an insult to her memory. Everybody I’ve spoken to will not work on it.”

Another crew member, who felt traumatised after the death of Hutchins, claimed that the production has devolved into a publicity stunt: “They’re continuing on and using this whole scandal for publicity — which is what Hollywood does all the time. It does not sit right with me.”

