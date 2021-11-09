Alec Baldwin wants police officers to maintain safety on set









After the completely avoidable tragedy on the set of the upcoming western Rust starring Alec Baldwin, many professionals have been thinking about conducting reforms in the industry. The incident led to the death of talented cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured Joel Souza, following the misfire of a prop gun that was loaded with a live round.

“The sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography, and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor,” the official statement said.

Adding, “Ms Hutchins was transported, via helicopter, to University of New Mexico hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Mr Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St Vincent regional medical centre where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.”

In the wake of this incident, petitions have been going around to ban firearms capable of inflicting damage on movie sets for good. Other professionals have also called for higher safety standards that would ensure that such accidents never happen again. The prosecution is also looking at criminal charges during this investigation.

Recently, assistant director David Halls released a statement which said: “Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I’ve worked with, but also a friend. I’m shocked and saddened by her death. It’s my hope that this tragedy prompts the industry to re-evaluate its values and practices to ensure no one is harmed through the creative process again.”

Alec Baldwin has co-operated with all the investigative procedures and he has finally taken to Instagram to voice his opinions about the traumatising accident. He wrote: “Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police office on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety.”

