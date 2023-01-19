Alec Baldwin’s lawyer condemns “miscarriage of justice” after manslaughter charges









Now that Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, the actor’s lawyer has come out in defence of his client, claiming that the charges are a “terrible miscarriage of justice” and added that he and Baldwin would do all they can to fight back against the decree.

Luke Nikas told The Independent: “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set.”

“He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds,” Nikas added. “We will fight these charges, and we will win.” Evidently, there is confidence in Baldwin’s camp that they can win the case, most likely fuelled by the shocking news that the charges are being brought against Baldwin in the first place.

On the set of Rust, Baldwin shot and killed Halyna Hutchins with a live round from a revolver, not knowing that the bullet inside the gun was indeed live ammunition. As well as Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s armourer, will also be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Santa Fe-area District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has filed the charges. Her statement reads: “Actor and producer Alec Baldwin and armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. After a thorough review of the evidence, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence. On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”

Baldwin had vehemently denied pulling the trigger of the gun, insisting that he merely pulled the hammer back in accordance with the scene’s action. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never,” he said. “Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.” The case will seemingly roll on.