Alec Baldwin lands role in ‘Kent State’ movie









Actor/director Alec Baldwin has reportedly signed on to a new film after filming finished on his tragedy-hit western movie, Rust.

Baldwin has secured a role in the forthcoming Karen Slade-directed movie Kent State, about the Kent State shooting that left four unarmed students dead and nine injured in 1970. On May 4th, Ohio’s National Guard fired on a peaceful protest at the National Guard’s presence on campus and the escalation of the US involvement in the Vietnam War. CSNY then wrote their classic ‘Ohio‘ about the tragedy.

The Hollywood Reporter claims Baldwin will play the then-President of the University, Robert White, and the upcoming film will be Slade’s directorial debut. Alongside Baldwin, the film stars Dermot Mulroney, Clancy Brown, Christopher Backus, and Jacqueline Emerson.

“The Kent State shooting was a dark and pivotal moment in our nation’s history. This is a story that needs to be told and surprisingly never has,” producer Tom Ortenberg told Deadline in September 2022. “We are looking forward to bringing it to the big screen to educate and inspire both the young and old alike.”

It was recently announced that Baldwin has just wrapped up filming on Rust, nearly 18 months after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set.