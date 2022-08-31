The album that "really hurt" Lou Reed









Lou Reed was accustomed to being treated as though he walked on water by critics, given that he was the ultimate indie darling. Of course, the richly deserved position he’d earned himself through decades of innovative craftsmanship made Reed feel untouchable — until he came crashing down to Earth.

Although an artist as mercurially talented as Reed shouldn’t necessarily need to seek affirmation from others, it’s human nature to want positive feedback. Reed’s ego had been stroked since the days of The Velvet Underground, and he was familiar with the feeling of being worshipped. Still, he didn’t want to live on past glories, and it greatly saddened the musician when his collaborative album with Metallica was met by the cold shoulder.

During the final few years of his life, Reed’s health declined due to hepatitis and diabetes, illnesses that eventually developed into liver cancer. He didn’t have the luxury of avoiding the thought of his mortality – which confronted him every day – and Reed likely knew there was a strong chance the album with the rockers would be his last hurrah.

Until the end, Reed delivered the unexpected, and he certainly turned heads when he announced Lulu with Metallica. The project was almost universally chastised upon its release, with many concluding that Reed had lost his magic touch, which was understandably tough for him to take.

According to Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, Reed was proud as punch about the album and the chemistry he enjoyed with the band. Therefore, he was devastated when fans and critics felt differently, despite having a carefree public persona which suggests otherwise.

“It was hard for him because he was so proud of that record,” Ulrich said in a conversation with Iggy Pop. “He felt we had some sort of spiritual connection with him, and he kept talking about that, how we were finally the right band to back him up, how he’d been looking for decades for somebody with the power and so on. Then the record came out, and as you may know, some of the critics were not particularly … kind to this record … And he was, I mean, he was really hurt”.

On the other hand, Metallica were unfazed by the criticism. The band had received unfavourable reviews throughout their career, and the reaction to Lulu was like water off a duck’s back. Ulrich added: “We’re pretty thick-skinned. We’ve been through ups and downs for years, and if we like something we’d done and we enjoy the experience, that’s what matters to us”.

He added: “But I think he was really saddened by the response to [Lulu] and I felt … it was weird. The roles changed at the end where I became almost more maternal to him, and had to like sort of comfort him through this very difficult month when the record came out and it just got fucking slammed”.

Despite his pride in the album, the response to Lulu was justified, and it was a disappointing way for him to bow out. However, the late David Bowie believed it to be the greatest work of Reed’s career and said it’ll eventually be considered a masterpiece. Although Bowie predicted the invention of the internet, the jury is still out on this prophecy.

