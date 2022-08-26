Metallica's James Hetfield picks his favourite songs of all time









Metallica needs no real introduction, and it is safe to say that without frontman James Hetfield, they wouldn’t be the same thrash metal pioneers that took the world by storm when they broke through in the 1980s. As well as being one of the most commercially successful bands on the planet, they’re also one of the most influential, reflecting how they’ve managed to walk the line over their career, experiencing resounding success on both sides of the coin.

While each of the band’s members remains iconic in their own right, you cannot doubt the power of James Hetfield. A commanding figure with an unmistakable voice, he also doubles up as a legendary axeman, which not many musicians can claim to do. Arguably, you could replace any Metallica member, and it would still be the same band, whereas to get rid of Hetfield would make it a completely different outfit altogether.

Given that he has had such a long and fruitful career that draws on many different stylistic areas, over his career, Hetfield has shed light on the plethora of musicians who have inspired him. Reflecting this, when speaking to Music Radar in 2019, he discussed some of the guitarists who had a defining impact on him cultivating his style, which was a varied assortment.

He said: “My rhythm gods are Tony Iommi, Rudolf Schenker and Malcolm Young – guys who just keep it steady. The Misfits too, and even the Ramones with their simplicity. It’s all downpicking! Watch some footage of Johnny Ramone and you’ll go, ‘Wow!'”

He explained further: “When I started playing guitar, I would fiddle around with pretty much everything. I was trying out different rhythms and trying to play (Aerosmith guitarist) Joe Perry solos, but then I just started gravitating more towards rhythm because of guys like Tony Iommi, Rudolf Schenker of the Scorpions, and even AC/DC. You know, very rhythm-based stuff”.

In terms of bands, Hetfield cites everyone from Venom to Sex Pistols as his heroes. He has also been quick to explain that he’s also a lifelong fan of dynamic British rockers Queen, a somewhat surprising admission.

However, during an interview with San Jose Sharks in 2015, the Metallica frontman named his favourite band of all time. Unsurprisingly, they are metal legends Black Sabbath: “Favourite all-time band is hard because there is so many. Led Zeppelin is in there, Motörhead, boy… they all offer a little bit different. But if I was stuck for one… Black Sabbath”.

Clearly possessing an extensive record collection and an excellent knowledge of rock, speaking to Blabbermouth in 2004, Hetfield was kind enough to tell fans what his ten favourite songs are. Featuring a host of legends such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Elton John, and of course, Black Sabbath, the list is comprised of only classics, reflecting just how indebted to the greats Hetfield and Metallica are.

The first song he selected is the 1974 masterpiece ‘Free Bird’ by southern rock pioneers Lynyrd Skynyrd, which comes complete with one of the most iconic guitar solos of all time. Labelling it a “workingman’s ballad”, Hetfield said: “Nothing tops this workingman’s ballad. ‘Free Bird’ fit my life for the first 20 years on the road — not really getting too attached to stuff, living life for the moment and moving on”.

Another group that Hetfield has consistently praised is English rockers Led Zeppelin, the outfit who ostensibly made rock more expansive and atmospheric than it had been before their meteoric rise. He chose ‘Stairway to Heaven’ from 1973’s Led Zeppelin IV.

He recalled: “When I first got a guitar, I figured out the first couple of fingerings to this, and I ran around the house saying, ‘Check it out — I can play this!’ My family was like, ‘Where’s the rest of the song?'”

Check out the full list below.

James Hetfield’s favourite songs of all time:

‘Free Bird’ – Lynyrd Skynyrd

‘Stairway to Heaven’ – Led Zeppelin

‘Jailhouse Rock’ – Elvis Presley

‘Behind Blue Eyes’ – The Who

‘Candle in the Wind’ – Elton John

‘God Only Knows’ – The Beach Boys

‘Yesterday’ – The Beatles

‘Black Sabbath’ – Black Sabbath

‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ – Nirvana

‘The Boys Are Back In Town’ – Thin Lizzy

A somewhat surprising pick further down the list was that of Nirvana’s 1991 grunge anthem ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, and in his account of the song, Hetfield surprised everyone by critiquing hair metal and positing that Nirvana was exactly what music “needed” at the time.

He explained: “When all that Eighties hair metal was getting overproduced, Nirvana came along with this thrashy garage sound and a huge hook. It was what music needed”.

