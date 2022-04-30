The album Dave Grohl called "the perfect record"









Dave Grohl’s teenage years were filled with the sounds of heavy rock before he moved onto the dirtier world of punk. While the Foo Fighters frontman has traversed genre throughout his life, the era of classic rock is still incredibly important to him, and his upbringing has made Grohl the artist he is today, with the former drummer referring to one childhood favourite as “the perfect record”.

The former Nirvana man grew up in Virginia and immersed himself in the local scene, an area which provided him with a strong sense of belonging. For Grohl, it was more than just the music, it was the culture and broader movement that made the budding musician feel a part of something much bigger than himself.

Before punk got him in a chokehold, it was metal that appealed to Grohl, and the Foo Fighters frontman gravitated towards the work of Ronnie James Dio. As well as replacing Ozzy Osbourne in Black Sabbath and his work with Rainbow, Dio also carved out an accomplished solo career.

By the time Ozzy went solo with Dio in 1982, the frontman had already been in the belly of the business for 20 years, and he used his vast experience to his advantage on their debut album, Holy Diver.

For Grohl, the LP is up there with the best albums of all time regardless of genre and a crucial part of his development as an artist. Having religiously listened to Holy Diver, Grohl absorbed every microscopic detail like a sponge and lost himself in Dio’s universe.

Following Dio’s death, an annual ‘Bowl for Ronnie’ celebrity bowling event was launched in his memory. In 2019, Grohl was there, and he spoke about his significant influence on him as a teen. He commented: “Well, Holy Diver is one of the best fucking albums of all time… When I listen to records, I don’t just listen to the vocals, I don’t just listen to the drums, I listen to it as a whole”.

Grohl added: “An album like that, that’s kind of the perfect record. [Drummer] Vinny Appice’s playing on that fucking album is insane. As a drummer, I listen to that record and it’s, like, I don’t know if it’s composition or if that shit was just coming off the top of his head.”

Grohl was still mastering his craft as a drummer when Holy Diver entered his life. It improved him as an instrumentalist and taught him a powerful lesson in the art of simplicity. Holy Diver wasn’t just an album to Grohl but a blueprint. “But as a drummer, that album is incredibly inspiring and influential,” Grohl explained. “The simplicity of something like that – that’s one of the things I’ve always loved about Dio’s music: it’s not overly complicated or orchestrated, it’s a sum of a few very simple parts. And it’s powerful, and I fucking grew up with that shit.”

He also recalled the feelings that swirled through his body when he saw Dio perform on television for the first time. “It makes you want to become a musician; you see something like that and it’s so moving and inspiring that you’re, like, ‘Oh my god, That’s what I wanna do for the rest of my life!’ It did that to me,” Grohl added.

Grohl would later make his teenage dream a reality when he worked alongside Dio in Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny. Additionally, they also became friends when they lived in the same neighbourhood. Thankfully, the Foo Fighters singer had the chance to tell him exactly how much his music meant before his sad passing.

