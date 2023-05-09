Albert Hammond Jr shares new single ‘Old Man’









The Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr has shared his new single ‘Old Man’. The track is taken from his forthcoming album Melodies on Hiatus, released on June 23rd through Red Bull Records.

Speaking of his new single, Hammond Jr said: “‘Old Man’ is a song about the passage of time and the realizations that come with it. Musically, it came to me the quickest of any song on the record. Even Colin’s intro was one take. He didn’t even know what he was gonna play. He just played that and could never top it. Was an incredible moment to be a part of.”

He continued: “I’m going through changes and these songs reflect behaviors and moments of mine that—as time has gone on—have taken shape and become universal. I get asked about the meaning or big picture of this album, but it’s just that writing songs and creating is who I am and feels like why I exist. My goal is to have my music be part of someone’s life, part of their fabric, and this feels like the best collection of music I’ve made and my best attempt at achieving that.”

The upcoming album from Hammond Jr is his first as a solo artist since 2018’s Francis Trouble. It features collaborations with Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders, rapper Goldlink and American singer Rainsford.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Hammond Jr confirmed The Strokes had begun work on their next album. Last year, producer Rick Rubin revealed he’d been working with the band in Costa Rica, which the guitarist said was true. “I think he was just so excited about where we recorded. But I don’t know what to say about it – I don’t have any information on it. It’s not like it’s happening and I’m hiding something.”

Hammond Jr continued: “We went and did a bunch of recording. It could come out a year or two years from now – it’s an unknown amount of time when it’ll be finished but, yes, we are working on another record.”

Watch the video for ‘Old Man’ below.