Alanis Morissette pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins during London show









The iconic singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette honoured the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins earlier this week at the first of two of her shows at London’s O2 Arena.

The Canadian musician is currently in the middle of a lengthy anniversary tour for her timeless album Jagged Little Pill, which was rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Her set was brimming with classics, and towards the end of it, she performed her best-loved single, 1996’s ‘Iconic’, whilst a series of images of Hawkins played on the screen behind her. After the song, a message popped up on the screen that read ‘In Memory of Taylor Hawkins‘, under a photo of the late drummer.

Famously, Hawkins was Morissette’s drummer before he left to join Foo Fighters in 1997. Across his life, he credited her with launching his entire career, joking that he’d be “delivering pizza” if it wasn’t for her taking a chance on him.

Tragically, Hawkins passed away on March 25th aged 50 in Colombia. The band announced the news in a short statement on their social media accounts.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins,” it read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Elsewhere, the band have announced two ‘Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts’ for September, which will feature a host of musical legends as they pay homage to the late drummer. Organised by Hawkins’ family and Foo Fighters, the pair of shows will be held at Wembley Stadium on September 3rd and the Kia Forum in LA on September 27th.

Watch the footage of Morissette’s tribute below.

