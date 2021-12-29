Alana Haim reveals that a true event inspired a scene in 'Licorice Pizza'









Alana Haim has revealed that a scene in Licorice Pizza was inspired by the “the most awkward Passover dinner” she once endured. Haim stars in Paul Thomas Anderson’s new flick, which will arrive in UK cinemas on January 7th.

Haim plays protagonist Alana Kane, a photography assistant. Interestingly, the rest of the Haim family also appear in the movie, with sisters and bandmates Danielle and Este playing 1970s versions of themselves and parents Moti and Donna also appearing in parental roles. Now, in a new interview with Elle, Alana revealed how the Passover dinner scene was inspired by real life events. She said: “The Shabbat scene with my family is based on something that actually happened where, at the time, my middle sister (Este) was dating this guy that she brought to Passover, which is a huge deal”.

Of the tradition, she explained: “You’re meeting not only my family but my extended family. We’re all at my house to celebrate, and there’s a tradition where you go around, and you read a paragraph of the Haggadah, and it got to him, and he respectfully refused, because he was an atheist”.

Haim labelled it “the most awkward Passover dinner I’d ever been to”, and at one point, told her friend Paul Thomas Anderson about it. “I remember telling Paul that story, and then reading the script and being like, ‘Huh, well, it’s in the script'”.

Alana Haim shines in Licorice Pizza, and it is scenes such as the Passover one that gives the film a believable feel, where the awkwardness is so palpable that your heart’s in your mouth. On the back of the premiere, Haim has been nominated for a string of awards following her star turn, including a Golden Globe.

The on-screen chemistry Haim shares with her co-star Cooper Hoffman is nothing short of incredible, and he shines like a younger version of his late father. It’s hard to believe that they’re both newcomers to the big screen, but the future looks incredibly bright.

Watch the trailer for Licorice Pizza below.