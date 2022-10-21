Alana Haim once picked "the best movie ever" and it's a cartoon classic









Alana Haim has been a member of the pop rock band HAIM alongside her sisters Danielle and Este since 2007. Before releasing an EP, Forever, in 2012, the band managed to tour extensively with well-known artists such as Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros and even Kesha.

After gaining attention from a series of shows at SXSW, the band signed with Polydor Records in the UK. This led to even more support slots with the likes of Florence and the Machine and Mumford and Sons.

In 2013, HAIM released their first album – Days are Gone, which was well-recieved by critics. They performed at Glastonbury, joining Primal Scream on stage to perform backing vocals on several of their songs. Since the band’s successful year, they’ve kept up the momentum by releasing two more albums, Something To Tell You in 2017 and Women in Music Part III in 2020.

Alana is the band’s guitarist, keyboardist, and percussionist, making her a multi-faceted player. She also contributes three-part vocal harmonies alongside her sisters. But Alana is not just a talented musician. In 2021, the musician made her film debut in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza alongside the late Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son Cooper.

The film is set in 1970s Los Angeles, specifically, the San Fernando Valley, where both the Haim sisters and Anderson grew up. As a close friend of the Haim family and having previously directed several of the band’s music videos, Anderson selected Alana to play the leading role. He said, “She has a ferociousness. She’s very eager, and she’s a quick learner. I don’t know how many more boxes you can tick.”

Despite the film being her acting debut, Alana was praised for her performance, receiving multiple nominations, including a BAFTA and Golden Globe. She also took home prizes from smaller award ceremonies, such as the Boston Society of Film Critics and the National Board of Review.

Alana and Anderson seem to have a mutual love for each other’s work. Whilst the filmmaker has directed 10 videos for her band, including Valentine, a short film featuring three performances, Alana has cited multiple of his films as some of her all-time favourites.

In an interview with i-D, the musician/actor shared that her favourite Anderson films were There Will Be Blood, Punch-Drunk Love, and Phantom Thread. She also praised Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood for his magnificent scores, which she called “insane”.

However, her favourite film turns out to be much more of an unconventional choice. Alana revealed that her favourite film is none other than A Goofy Movie, claiming that “People make fun of me” for loving the animated classic. She continued, “If you haven’t seen it, you need to watch A Goofy Movie. It’s the best movie of all time.”

Whilst we’re not sure if A Goofy Movie could be considered the best movie of all time, the film has gained a cult following since its release on home media in 1995, partly attributed to its soundtrack full of catchy tunes scored by Carter Burwell. The film was even a big inspiration for Domee Shi, who directed the Disney Pixar film Turning Red. Maybe Alana’s next acting gig will be voicing an animated character akin to those in The Goofy Movie.

