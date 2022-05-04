Alana Haim covers ‘A Goofy Movie’ track at fan’s request









Alana Haim has performed a cover of the song ‘I2I’, which appears in the 1995 Disney animation A Goofy Movie, following a special request from the audience.

Haim has expressed her love of the children’s classic on multiple occasions, telling Vice in January: “People make fun of me, but my favourite movie is A Goofy Movie. If you haven’t seen it, you need to watch A Goofy Movie. It’s the best movie of all time.”

The musician and actor has now unleashed her own cover of ‘I2I’, which was performed by Tevin Campbell as the character ‘Powerline’ in the original film, during a Haim show in Phoenix, Arizona. Watch footage from the performance below.

Haim began their North American ‘One More Haim’ tour last month in support of their third studio album from 2021, Women In Music Pt. III.

The band’s emphatic opening show in Las Vegas featured the live debut of the new album’s track entitled ‘Leaning On You’.

For fans in the UK, Haim are set to return this summer to play Glastonbury 2022 before embarking on their belated ‘One More Haim’ UK leg, which starts in July. The tour had originally been planned for last year, but with lingering pressures from the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, the tour was postponed.

Last month Haim released a brand new standalone single called ‘Lost Track’, which arrived with a special video helmed by celebrated filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson. The Haim sisters described the new track and its accompanying visuals as being “very collaborative” and “off the cuff”.

Watch footage of the Haim sisters singing ‘I2I’ from A Goofy Movie, and the new Paul Thomas Anderson directed music video for ‘Lost Track’ below.