Alan Rickman almost turned down the role of Hans Gruber in ‘Die Hard’









Popularly associated with the Harry Potter franchise, where he plays the enigmatic potions master, Professor Severus Snape, the late British thespian Alan Rickman was a master of stage and screen. Becoming an iconic cast member of the beloved fantasy series based on the books by J. K. Rowling, Rickman shined alongside the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Ralph Fiennes and Maggie Smith.

Though Rickman may be best known for his surly tone and sharp strut in the story of witches, wizards, dragons and dark lords, his career started long before the franchise’s inception in 2001. Taking to the small screen in the late 1970s, Rickman worked on a number of TV productions before taking his first major Hollywood role alongside Bruce Willis in the iconic 1988 action movie Die Hard.

Starring as the snarling villain Hans Gruber, Rickman helped elevate an otherwise by-the-book action movie into something far more influential, becoming a frightening antagonist in the way of a New York City police officer John McClane who is trying to save his estranged wife, among others held hostage by a terrorist gang. Still, despite how influential the role would be for Rickman later down the line, the actor was close to turning down the opportunity.

“I didn’t know anything about LA. I didn’t know anything about the film business,” the actor stated at a BAFTA event that celebrated his career. Having only starred in small-scale shows, mini-series and made-for-TV movies, Rickman explained, “I’d never made a film before, but I was extremely cheap,” but after reading through the script, he recalled thinking, “What the hell is this? I’m not doing an action movie”.

Despite the genre of the movie, Rickman was convinced to take part in the project due to the humour of the script, as well as its progressive attitudes, with black characters being given a prominent role. “Every single black character in that film is positive and highly intelligent,” the actor stated, referencing Reginald Vel Johnson’s Sgt. Al Powell and De’voreaux White’s Argyle, among others, “So, 28 years ago, that’s quite revolutionary, and quietly so”.

Although Rickman was something of an industry rookie at the time, this didn’t stop the actor from voicing his opinion on how the shooting of the film played out, suggesting that his character would be more effective in a suit rather than generic army wear. Leaving a note on the table of producer Joel Silver with a list of changes and suggestions, the movie mogul wasn’t best pleased to see Rickman step out of line.

“I got Joel saying, ‘Get the hell out of here, you’ll wear what you’re told,” the actor recalled before adding: “But when I came back, I was handed a new script. It showed that it pays to have a little bit of theatre training”.

Nominated for four Academy Awards, including ‘Best Sound’, ‘Best Film Editing’ and ‘Best Visual Effects’, Die Hard remains a favourite of movie fans across the world, brought out every Christmas period due to its tenuous link with the holidays. Take a look at a clip of Rickman’s Hans Gruber in a clip from the action classic below.