Alan Rickman's personal diaries set for release









The diaries of the beloved Harry Potter star and late British icon, Alan Rickman, are set to be officially released on October 18th.

Named Madly Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman, the edited collection of the actor’s personal notes total 27 volumes that span over 25 years of his celebrated life. Initially reported by Variety, the report points to how Rickman had always been passionate about publishing his diaries, with the venture supported by his wife and partner, Rima Horton, who helped Madly Deeply come to fruition.

“I’m delighted that Canongate will be publishing Alan’s diaries, and couldn’t have wished for a finer appointment of editor than Alan Taylor,” Horton revealed in an interview with The Guardian back in 2020, adding, “The diaries reveal not just Alan Rickman the actor, but the real Alan–his sense of humour, his sharp observation, his craftsmanship and his devotion to the arts”.

Entries from the forthcoming collection include everything from deep musings about his own life to the changes in the world he sees around him, from his thoughts on politics, modern plays and insights from the set of such movies as those from the Harry Potter franchise.

Revealing their excitement at releasing the new collection, publisher Canongate previously said in a statement, “More than anything though, the diaries reveal the real Alan Rickman, funny, passionate, occasionally provocative, and give fresh insight into his art…He wrote his diaries as if chatting with a close friend. They provide pitch-perfect vignettes: short, pithy paragraphs painting big pictures, and offering intriguing insights into himself, his peers and the world around him. They are intimate, perceptive and very funny”.

Take a peek at the front cover of the book, below.

Canongate Books will publish The Diaries of Alan Rickman, written by the actor until his death with the intention of one day publishing them. The book will be released in autumn 2022. pic.twitter.com/rdhiIRFDJO — The Rowling Library (@rowlinglibrary) November 22, 2020