Alan Rickman once named his favourite role of all time









Over the course of his spectacular career, Alan Rickman established himself as one of the most prominent actors in the world. Although he never expected to be a movie star when he was starting out, Rickman went on to star in wildly popular movie projects which brought him unprecedented stardom as well as commercial success.

Starting out by working in experimental theatre groups, Rickman only entered the world of cinema in his 40s when he was called to audition for the role of Hans Gruber in Die Hard. When he read the script for the project, he was taken aback by the prospect of starring in an action flick because it was unlike anything he had done as an actor before.

Thankfully, Rickman gave it a shot and delivered a performance that is now regularly cited as one of the most iconic antagonists in the history of American cinema. Following his revelatory work in Die Hard, Rickman went on to star in other projects such as Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and Sense and Sensibility but his legacy was solidified within the frameworks of popular culture due to one specific franchise.

The one recurring role that enabled him to become a global icon was his tenure as Severus Snape in the extremely famous Harry Potter films which became a part of a cultural phenomenon. However, Rickman often felt frustrated about his character and this was revealed when his personal letters were auctioned off after his tragic demise.

When asked about the part that felt closest to his true self in an interview, Rickman maintained that everything he had done throughout his career has a part of himself embedded in it. The actor did utilise the opportunity to single out one particular performance of his which meant a lot to him and that came in Marc Evans’ 2006 romantic drama Snow Cake.

The film stars Rickman as a British tourist and explores his relationship with an autistic woman named Linda (played by Sigourney Weaver). “Snow Cake is a lovely film,” Rickman once said. “Really proud of that. We shot it in 21 days. I thought Sigourney was amazing in it. And very, very accurate. I think there was some element that thought she had pushed it too far.”

He insisted that Weaver’s performance in Snow Cake was worthy of recognition and claimed that it was one of his most memorable projects. While elaborating on the production, Rickman added: “She was right on the money. And I think Marc Evans is a terrific director. He’s a sweet, open, honest man and a really good director of actors.”

