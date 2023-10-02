Al Di Meola suffers heart attack during Romania performance









The Grammy Award-winning jazz guitarist Al Di Meola suffered a heart attack during a performance in Romania last week.

The lauded Italian-American instrumentalist had been performing with his band at Bucharest’s Arenele Romane venue on Wednesday, September 27th, when the medical emergency occurred.

According to the photographer Dragos Cristescu, Di Meola was seen clutching his chest in pain during the performance before staggering from the stage apologetically. Di Meola’s bandmates continued to perform for a few minutes while he received attention backstage. Shortly after, it was announced that the show would have to be cut short.

A spokesperson for the Bagdasar-Arseni Emergency Hospital revealed that Di Meola is now in stable condition and recovering from the incident. The guitarist was admitted to a cardiology ward and treated for a segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI).

Di Meola has now posted on Instagram to update and reassure fans. “I wanted to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love and support that I’ve received during the last 24 hours,” he began.

“Unfortunately, I’m facing a medical situation that requires some time off from performing and touring. I want to assure you that I’m receiving the best care possible, and I’m fully committed to making a complete recovery.”

He added: “Music has always been a source of healing and strength for me, and I can’t wait to be back on stage, sharing my music with all of you. The energy and connection I feel when I perform are truly special, and I always felt that I can say things throughout the years with my music more than words can express.”

Di Meola revealed that he plans to return to live music in 2024, pending sound recovery. “Your unwavering support means the world to me, and it’s a driving force in my journey towards recovery,” he wrote. “I promise to keep you posted on my progress. In the meantime, keep the music alive, and I’ll see you all soon. With heartfelt thanks and appreciation, Al Di Meola.”

