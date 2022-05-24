Aerosmith tour postponed as Steven Tyler checks into rehab after drug relapse









Steven Tyler’s Aerosmith bandmates have revealed that he has voluntarily checked himself into rehab. The band made a joint statement regarding the events on Tuesday.

The statement reads, “As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

As a result, the band has decided to cancel their Las Vegas residency shows throughout the months of June and July in order for him to focus fully on his recovery.

The statement continues, “We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can. We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows.”

It’s clear that all of the band members care about connecting with their fans. And just as they care for Steven Tyler’s recovery, true fans have already begun to show support for his well being.

Tyler has spoken about his own sobriety in the past, stating about a 1988 intervention held by his bandmates, “It took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation. But today, because of that moment … I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety. All the magic that you thought worked when you were high comes out when you get sober. You realize it was always there, and your fear goes away.”

As Steven Tyler continues to focus on his health and wellness, and his fellow band members support him in this, we can continue to wish him the best with his journey through recovery. Their tour is set to continue in September, but more concrete updates are likely to follow.

See the full statement, below.

Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time.



If you purchased your tickets via Ticketmaster, you will be refunded and will receive an email shortly with details, otherwise please contact your point of purchase for information on refunds. pic.twitter.com/1nuUc5Gj1j — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) May 24, 2022