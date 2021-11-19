Aerosmith share a previously unreleased 1971 version of ‘Movin’ Out’









Aerosmith have just shared ‘Movin’ Out (1971 Version)’ from their upcoming limited edition vinyl, 1971: The Road Starts Hear. The album, which features seven unheard versions of classic Aerosmith tracks, is set to drop next week (November 26) as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday 2021.

1971: The Road Starts Hear features early versions of ‘Somebody’, ‘Walkin’ The Dog’, ‘Mama Kin’ and ‘Dream On’, and will be available as a vinyl LP – copies of which are limited to 10,000 – and as a cassette, of which there will be only 2000 copies.

Aerosmith have already released previews of the rare collection of cuts, having shared the ’71 recording of ‘Movin’ Out’ on their official YouTube channel yesterday, November 17th. The early track was subsequently re-recorded and released on Aerosmith’s 1973 self-titled debut.

The official description of the album on the band’s website reads: “The landmark early recording was made with Joe Perry’s Wollensak reel-to-reel tape machine in 1971 by Mark Lehman, who owned the infamous van and became Aerosmith’s one-man road crew, either in the band’s Boston rehearsal room in front of a few select friends, or at a rehearsal the band did during a soundcheck for an early show.”

Elsewhere, Aerosmith have licensed their entire back catalogue and personal archives to Universal Music Group. ‘1971: The Road Starts Hear’ is the band’s first release following the signing.

However, Aerosmith are not the only ones releasing new material for Record Store Day’s Black Friday 2021. The date will also see special releases from the likes of Lana Del Rey, U2, Fleetwood Mac and Ozzy Osbourne. The usual Record Store Day was held across two days in June and July 2021 and saw 250 UK record stores get involved. The July edition increased vinyl LP sales bove 100,000 units.

‘1971: The Road Starts Hear’ tracklist:

SIDE A:

‘Intro – Somebody’ ‘Reefer Head Woman’ ‘Walkin’ The Dog’

SIDE B:

‘Movin’ Out’ ‘Major Barbara’ ‘Dream On’ ‘Mama Kin’