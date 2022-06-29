Adrien Brody says new Marilyn Monroe film will stir "controversy”









Actor Adrien Brody has told reporters that the forthcoming Netflix Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, is sure to attract “some controversy” when it is released in September.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, the new movie tracks the life of Monroe from childhood to international fame. Whilst Ana de Armas will take on the significant Hollywood icon in the NC-17-rated movie, Brody will play a supporting role as Monroe’s husband, Arthur Miller, joining an impressive cast that also includes the likes of Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

In conversation with Deadline, Brody that “there’ll be some controversy” around the new biopic that follows the celebrated life of the Hollywood star.

Releasing a synopsis for the new film, Netflix has stated: “[The film] boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves”.

Coming from the New Zealand filmmaker behind such classic films as Chopper, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford and Killing Them Softly, Andrew Dominik, the new film looks to take the story of Marilyn Monroe to dramatic new heights.

Releasing on Netflix on September 23rd, take a look at the very first trailer for Blonde, below.