Adele warned Jennifer Lawrence not to star in 'Passengers'









Jennifer Lawrence has confessed that she ignored Adele’s advice to turn down a role in the 2016 space romance Passengers. Discussing the role in an interview for the New York Times, the actress revealed that the movie marked a low point in her career.

Lawrence explained that she only took the role because she thought her fans were interested in the movie. As it turned out, nobody was particularly enthused, least of all her. “I was like, ‘Oh no, you guys are here because I’m here, and I’m here because you’re here,” she said. “Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?’”

The actress went on to reveal that she’d been warned not the get involved with Passengers by pop singer Adele: “Adele told me not to do it! She was like, ‘I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.’ I should have listened to her.”

Passengers follows the story of two shipmates – played by Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt – as they travel through space on a course to some distant colony. After being roused from their artificially induced slumber 90 years before they’re set to arrive at their destination, they begin to form a relationship.

Responding to criticism aimed at Passengers in 2021, Lawrence took some of the responsibility: “I was not pumping out the quality that I should have,” she told Vanity Fair. I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I’d gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn’t do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, ‘Why didn’t she run?’”

The actress continued: “I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: ‘Okay, I said yes, we’re doing it. Nobody’s mad.’ And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul.”

Lawrence took a short break from citing after Passengers, making her return in Adam McKay’s critically-lauded environmental satire Don’t Look Up. Her next film is Causeway, set for release on November 4th, 2022.