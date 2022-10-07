Watch Jennifer Lawrence in the brand new trailer for 'Causeway'









Apple and A24 have released the very first trailer for their brand new awards contender, Causeway, starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Telling the story of Lynsey (Lawrence), a military engineer who heads back to the US from Afghanistan after being hit by an IED explosion and suffering brain damage as a result. Helmed by first-time filmmaker Lila Neugebauer, who has only previously directed the Broadway productions The Waverly Gallery and Maid, early buzz from critics suggests that the film could be a blistering debut.

Premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, the film received a positive critical reception, with Lawrence tipped for Oscar success at the 95th Academy Awards. Having won an Oscar for Best Leading Actress back in 2012 for Silver Linings Playbook, Lawrence has been nominated for two further awards twice since, for 2013s American Hustle and 2015s Joy, with each of these three titles being directed by David O. Russell.

Being very selective as to each of her projects, Lawrence enjoyed success with Adam McKay’s satire Don’t Look Up in 2021, with the film being nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Appearing alongside the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande, Lawrence helped to make up a mighty ensemble cast.

Due to release in selected theatres and on Apple TV+ on November 4th, take a look at the trailer for Causeway, below.