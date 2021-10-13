Adele confirms the release of new album '30'









We knew this was coming. With a couple of teases in the form of billboards and brief social media clips, it was obvious that Adele was gearing towards a new release of some kind. It wasn’t explicitly said, but most figured it would be a new album, entitled 30. Now, we’re getting the official confirmation, so stockpile those tissues now.

November 19th, the rumoured release date of 30, is now the official release date of 30. Two days before the album’s first single, ‘Easy On Me’, is set to drop, Adele took to social media to share a message addressing her album as the “friend” that kept her motivated throughout a difficult time.

“I was certainly nowhere I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago,” the singer wrote. “Quite the opposite, actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly—willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!”

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones,” she continued. “Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found myself feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life. And so, I’m ready to finally put out this album.”

There were talks that Taylor Swift had pushed back the release date of her upcoming re-recording of Red due to Adele’s plan to release 30 on the same day. As it stands now, the only album that I can remember still scheduled for November 19th is Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ Raising Sand sequel Raise the Roof. Those are probably aimed at different demographics, but releasing anything against 30 is a losing battle. A permanent cure for cancer could come out on November 19 and the world would be too busy plugged into Spotify and crying their eyes out to care. That’s just the power of Adele.

Check out the social media post confirming the album’s release down below. 30 is set for a November 19 release.

Comments