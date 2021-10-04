Is Adele teasing the long-awaited album '30' with mysterious billboards?







Music has long been a perpetual rumour mill. Now, the rumours are focused on Tottenham’s biggest star, Adele. Legions of her fans have taken to social media to discuss whether the singer might finally be making her return to music. The speculation is growing after mysterious billboards that plainly state ’30’, have been spotted across the globe from Dubai to London.

It is the glamour of the locations where some of the billboards have been placed that have sparked the excitement. For instance, over the weekend, many of the world’s most iconic tourist spots found themselves adorned with ’30’. These included outside the Louvre in Paris, on the Colosseum in Rome, and near the top of the Empire State Building in New York.

The last time Adele even discussed new music was back in 2019 when she hilariously wrote on her Instagram account: “30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you.” Adele, nor her representatives, have provided a comment or any information on whether the speculation is true.

This mysterious advertising campaign isn’t the only reason fans are growing excited. This comes after last Tuesday (September 28th), Canadian radio host, Mauler from The Morning Hot Tub, tweeted and swiftly deleted: “New Adele. This week.”

However, new music from Adele is yet to appear. However, fans have also read into a move from another pop star that has got them wondering if Adele’s rumoured return influenced it.

Taylor Swift has moved the release of her hotly anticipated Red (Taylor’s Version) from November 19th to November 12th, and fans have discussed whether the move has been undertaken to accommodate for a potential Adele album release that would likely dominate charts.

Either way, Adele fans have been waiting for her return for a long time. Her third album, 25, was released to widespread acclaim all the way back in November 2015.

Listen to 25 in full below.

