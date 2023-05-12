Addison Rae joins the cast of Legendary’s ‘Animal Friends’









After her first lead film role in 2021’s He’s All That, media personality Addison Rae is joining the cast of Legendary’s latest film, Animal Friends. Alongside Rae, the film is also set to star Ryan Reynolds, Jason Mamoa and Aubrey Plaza.

Aside from Legendary’s involvement, Reynold’s production company Maximum Effort is also on hand for production duties. Rae had originally gotten her start on TikTok, where she currently boasts over 80 million followers thanks to her involvement with her collective, The Hype House. Outside of her performance in Animal Friends, Rae has also landed a role in Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving.

Animal Friends also marks Reynold’s first film appearance since his holiday-themed Spirited with Will Ferrell and his brief cameo in Apple TV+’s Ghosted. He is also currently working on the latest instalment in the Deadpool franchise.

The film is being directed by Peter Atencio, whose previous credits have included his works on Key and Peele and eventually working with the comedy duo on their movie Keanu. While details about the movie have remained scarce, the film has been given an R-rating by the company.

Rae is also going to be more involved in the streaming world, having just signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix for future projects.