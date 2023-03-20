Adam Sandler receives Mark Twain Prize for American Humor









Last night (Sunday March 19th), Adam Sandler attended the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts when he received great recognition for his contribution to writing, acting and performing with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, making him the 24th comedian to be given the coveted prize.

Accepting the award, Sandler said in his speech (via The New York Times), “As I look at this goofy award, I can’t help but think that one day it just might be the weapon used to bludgeon me to death,” before going on to thank his friends and family for giving him the courage to work through his career thus far.

Several famous people from the comedy industry spoke about Sandler, including Judd Apatow, Steve Buscemi and David Spade, who all made fun of the fact that Sandler’s comedy films had often been the victim of terrible critical reviews.

Sandler was defiant in light of those remarks, though, adding, “To hell with ratings, you guys are my new friends now.” He closed off with, “It’s just a part of my life that I never expected to happen, and it’s nice that my family and friends get to say that goofy guy Adam won a Mark Twain award.”

Watch Adam Sandler pick up the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor below.