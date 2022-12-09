Adam Sandler opens up about critics "hating" his movies









Adam Sandler has been waging a battle against critics for the longest time now. Despite delivering the finest performance of his career in Uncut Gems, Sandler was snubbed by the Oscars committee, and some of the jury members admitted it was because of the bias against his previous comedic work.

During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Sandler explained how he deals with the negative press: “I remember Kathy Bates in Waterboy, and I loved her and I loved everything she did. I remember telling her when somebody brought up critics that I was like, ‘They’re probably not gonna like it. They’re probably gonna say bad stuff, maybe don’t read it.’ And she said, ‘Well, I like it, so that’s all that matters,’ or something like that. She was cool.”

According to the actor, he was primarily concerned about his family and his colleagues: “When the critics started hating me, I just felt bad for my family, and I just felt bad for the people who worked really hard on the movies. I mean, I had so many great actors in the movies.”

Sandler, who is currently working on another project with the Safdie brothers, recently played the role of an NBA scout in his latest sports drama Hustle. Once again, the actor received acclaim for his dramatic work, which is why many critics have urged him to stick to those kinds of roles.

However, Sandler is unperturbed about the critical evaluations; “It’s great, everything has turned out excellent. And it’s OK, I get it. Critics aren’t going to connect with certain stuff and what they want to see. I understand that it’s not clicking with them.”

