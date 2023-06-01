Actor Sergio Calderon dead at 77









After entertaining audiences for decades at a time, Sergio Calderon has passed away at the age of 77. Following a short stint in the hospital, Calderon passed away peacefully on Wednesday [May 31st]. Natural causes have been reported.

Calderon had begun his film career working alongside director Sergio Leone on the film Duck, You Sucker, where he played a Mexican revolutionary. From there, he progressed to playing more substantial roles such as the counterpart to Albert Finney in the film Under the Volcano.

Outside of the big screen, Calderon spent time as a character actor, appearing in television shows throughout the ’80s, including a dramatic turn as the villainous Malavida Valdese on The A-Team. He would go on to reprise his role a few years later as well, making an appearance in the beginning of the third season of the show.

One of the biggest movies Calderon was known for was Barry Sonnefeld’s Men in Black as the role of Jose. In the film, Calderon’s head appears on a stick used by an alien as a way to sneak across the Mexican border.

The most recent success that Calderon had was as the Spanish sailor Captain Villenueva in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End. In the role, he was known as the Lord of the Adriatic Sea, appearing alongside fellow Lords of the Sea played by Marcel Lures and Takayo Fisher.

Prior to becoming known for blockbuster films, Calderon also had a hand in several Spanish films as well. Some of his role include parts in films like La Casta Divina, Mecanica Nacional, and Le Chevre, where he played several minor roles.

Calderon’s latest appearance in film had been his appearance on the FX series Better Things as well as a brief role in the show The Resort. He is survived by his wife Karen Dakin, his two kids Patrick and Johanna and his three grandchildren.