An actor was nearly killed on the set of a Brian De Palma movie









The magic of cinema often lies in its ability to blur the lines between fiction and reality. Sometimes, this blurring goes beyond the screen, entering the very real lives of those involved in the production. These off-screen moments, whether simple accidents or critical misjudgments, have the potential to leave a mark – and not always a pleasant one. Especially when it comes to tales of life-threatening incidents. One such story, which has become part of Hollywood folklore, revolves around the making of a Brian De Palma film in the 1970s.

When one thinks of director De Palma, suspense, intrigue, and masterfully crafted set pieces come to mind. His repertoire, filled with cinematic gems and overt homages to Alfred Hitchcock, showcases his distinctive style and commitment to the craft – a casual watch of the first Mission: Impossible will have you yearning for a series entirely helmed by him.

Yet, it’s not just the final products of De Palma’s vision that have garnered attention over the years. Behind the scenes, one particular incident stands out: a chilling moment that almost took the life of a lead actor during the production of the 1974 cult musical comedy Phantom of the Paradise.

As industry legends have it, the film involved a scene with an injection-moulding press at Pressman Toys, intended to disfigure the character played by actor William Finley. In Phantom of the Paradise, which borrows heavily from Faustian legend and the original French Phantom of the Opera novel, published in 1910, Finley’s character is a composer called Winslow.

When a nefarious record producer dupes Winslow into signing over all of his work, he exacts revenge but ends up horribly disfigured in the process, thanks to an accident involving a record press. The production team ensured Finley that the mechanism was safe. To avoid any actual harm, the press was fitted with foam pads resembling the casting moulds and chocks were strategically placed to halt its full closure. On paper, it seemed a foolproof plan.

However, as the scene commenced, reality proved otherwise. The sheer force of the machine was so immense that it managed to crush the chocks, causing the press to gradually continue its menacing closure. The line between acting and genuine panic blurred as the press inched closer to Finley. Relying on quick reflexes and the immediate response of the crew, Finley was yanked out in the nick of time, narrowly escaping what could have been a tragic and very painful fate.

Phantom of the Paradise, despite this harrowing episode, went on to become a cult classic. As for Finley, a long-time collaborator of De Palma’s who was considered to be the director’s favourite, the incident became a testament to his dedication to his role and the lengths he was willing to go to make his character come alive… either that, or he made doubly sure the safety people knew what they were doing on the next one.