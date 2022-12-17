Which actor has appeared in the most Quentin Tarantino movies?









There are few things that the American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino likes more than paying tribute to the history of cinema. Doffing his cap to the industry’s past in every one of his feature films, Tarantino pays tribute to the likes of Sergio Leone, Park Chan-wook, Melvin Van Peebles, Martin Scorsese and many more, showing just how much he respects each and every corner of world cinema.

Another way he demonstrates this passion is by making a self-contained world in the narrative of his own films, with each one sharing a universe where actors frequently come and go. As a result, it’s impossible to think of Quentin Tarantino without also thinking about his longtime collaborators, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Christoph Waltz and many more.

But who does Tarantino favour above anybody else? We know he has his favourites, but the list of the top five people who have appeared in the most of his movies might surprise you. Whilst the aforementioned list of celebrities have appeared in their fair share of Tarantino flicks, the top five is absent of any humongous contemporary names, with Pitt, Thurman and DiCaprio all missing out on the exclusive cut.

Instead, Tarantino has long been a fan of supporting actors without a considerable industry profile, giving credit to names who have long given their all to cinema.

Who has appeared the most in Quentin Tarantino films?

5. Kurt Russell – Three movies

One of the most celebrated actors of the 1980s, Kurt Russell, is better known for his collaborations with filmmaker John Carpenter, appearing in Escape from New York, The Thing and Big Trouble in Little China throughout the decade. Still, he is known for working with Tarantino too, making his fair share of cameos as well as a starring role in the Grindhouse double-bill, Death Proof.

Whilst Death Proof is his most apparent appearance, Russell also shows up as John Ruth in The Hateful Eight and as Randy, the stunt coordinator in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

4. Michael Madsen – Four movies

The American actor Michael Madsen hasn’t found much luck outside of his work with Quentin Tarantino, but he has made a name for himself within the world of the director’s filmography. First appearing in Reservoir Dogs in 1992 as Mr. Blonde, Madsen made the role his own and became responsible for one of the film’s most memorable moments, dancing to ‘Stuck in the Middle With You’ whilst torturing an enemy.

He also later impressed as Budd in the Kill Bill movies, as well as Joe Gage in The Hateful Eight and the cameo role of Sheriff Hackett in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

3. Tim Roth – Four movies and one deleted scene

The English actor Tim Roth is one of Tarantino’s favourite overseas stars, impressing the director in his debut role as a violent skinhead in Alan Clarke’s crime drama Made in Britain in 1982, which was shortly followed by Mike Leigh’s seminal Meantime one year later. He made his first Tarantino collaboration back in 1992 when he starred as Mr. Orange in Reservoir Dogs before featuring in the Palme d’Or winning Pulp Fiction in 1994.

Making a quick appearance in Ted the Bellhop in Four Rooms, which Tarantino had a hand in directing alongside Robert Rodriguez and more, Roth then appeared as Oswaldo Mobray in The Hateful Eight 20 years later and quickly dipped in for a deleted scene in 2019s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

2. Zoë Bell – Four movies & four stunt credits

If you’re a casual Tarantino lover, it’s likely that you would have never heard of Zoë Bell, but die-hard fans of the director will praise the name. First working with the director as a stunt woman on both volumes of Kill Bill in 2003 and 2004, Bell formed a close working relationship with the director, collaborating on further stunt work for Death Proof, Inglourious Basterds and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

A fan of her talent and work ethic, Tarantino rewarded her further by offering her a small acting role in Death Proof, as well as cameo features in Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

1. Samuel L. Jackson – Six official movies and one unofficial Tarantino film

Any cinephile should have known well ahead of time that Samuel L Jackson would be taking the top spot on our list of the actors who have appeared in the most Tarantino flicks. Indeed, Jackson and Tarantino share a close relationship, having worked together on six movies and one Tony Scott flick, True Romance, that was created from a screenplay by the Reservoir Dogs director.

Appearing in a variety of supporting and leading roles in Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, and The Hateful Eight, Samuel L. Jackson remains a key to Tarantino’s success.