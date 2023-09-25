Active shooter cuts Vince Neil’s set short at the Oklahoma State Fair









While Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil was playing the Oklahoma State Fair, his set was cut short for safety reasons after it was reported that there was an active shooter in an area nearby the venue.

Neil explained the reason by his curtailed set on Twitter, writing: “[Sic] At a concert in Oklahoma City Crazy night last night. 3/4 of the way thru the set people started running, We we’re told to get i dressing room. There were shooters shooting people. Thank you fans for your understanding.”

The singer later added: “Thankfully we are all okay! Thanks to everyone who came out. Please stay safe!” Thankfully, no casualties were recorded at the festival itself.

Discussing the incident that prompted the evacuation of the festival, Capt. Valerie Littlejohn stated, “There was an altercation that occurred in the Bennett Event Center between two groups of people. One person pulled out a gun or produced a gun and fired a shot at another person. At the time, there was one shooting victim that was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.”

He explained that the incident took place at arund 9pm and word was quickly passed onto the festival organisers. “There were a few other people that were reported with injuries, probably due to the chaos and the crowd leaving the fair as quickly as possible,” he said.

The suspects involved have since been apprehended by the police. However, it highlights a worrying trend as August saw the stats surpass 470 mass shootings across the US so far this year.

It also follows news from June whereby the suspect of a mass shooting at Washington State Music festival told police that he was high on psychedelics when he began openly firing into a crowd, fatally shooting two people and injuring several others.