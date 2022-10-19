The AC/DC song they refuse to perform live









The loss of Bon Scott was heartbreaking for the rest of AC/DC to take and the wider musical world. The group decided Scott would want them to continue and sought a replacement, but as a mark of respect, there’s one hit from his tenure they refuse to play.

Scott had struggled with alcohol and excess throughout his adult life. On one hedonistic evening, the singer’s body finally gave up on him as he passed away due to “acute alcohol poisoning”. He was only 33, and AC/DC looked to have the world at their feet before a tragedy brought his life to a devastatingly premature end.

Earlier this year, Scott’s former bandmate in Fraternity, Bruce Howe, provided an insight into the destructive lifestyle led by the singer. Interestingly, he also revealed Scott was more dangerous when he was off the road, and there was no structure to his day.

“That’s when he would start taking risks, doing wild things,” Howe said. “On days when he was bored, there was no future, there was only now. He didn’t give a bugger about whether he lived or died the next day. He’d try anything – magic mushrooms, marijuana, alcohol – and he would take risks on his motorbike.”

Eventually, Scott faced the fatal consequences of his actions as the frontman discovered he wasn’t immortal. The AC/DC track, ‘It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock’ N’ Roll),’ is one of the group’s most defining tracks and epitomises the dangerous lifestyle he lived by.

The group’s former bassist, Mark Evans, once explained how the song has become gradually bigger over time. Additionally, Evans pointed out how it’s also a track the group now refuse to play. “In time, it became iconic and associated with the band, but oddly enough the band doesn’t play it,” he explained. “It has become a lot bigger song in time than when it first came out.”

Meanwhile, Angus Young told Rolling Stone:” ‘It’s A Long Way To The Top’ really summed us up as a band. It was the audience that really allowed us to even get near a studio.”

AC/DC performed the hit for the last time at Hammersmith Odeon in 1979, just over a month before Scott lost his life. As ‘It’s A Long Way To The Top’ is about the late singer’s approach to living in the fast lane, his replacement Brian Johnson felt it would be ill-taste to perform it.

While it’s one of the group’s beloved songs and would undoubtedly go down a storm live, paying respect to Bon Scott takes precedence over pleasing fans. It’s a small act, but it shows the singer is still in the thoughts of his former bandmates.