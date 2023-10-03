AC/DC celebrate their live return with a pop up dive bar









AC/DC will return to the stage for the first time in seven years at the Power Trip Festival in Indio, California, on Saturday, October 6th. To mark the occasion, the band have announced the opening of the AC/DC Dive Bar.

Open from 11am to 10pm daily between Thursday, October 5th and Sunday, October 8th, the bar will be situated at 82971 Bliss Avenue in Indio, California – just ten minutes from Power Trip Festival.

The pop-up bar will provide a place for AC/DC fans to connect, as well as access to exclusive merch and iconic AC/DC props.

The dive bar will also feature a beer garden, a tattoo lounge, local food trucks, and a raffle with the chance to win a Gibson SG Guitar or a Gretsch Malcolm Young Signature Jet.

The announcement is accompanied by the launch of an Instagram devoted to the dive bar, which teases the event with pictures of AC/DC memorabilia.

Though the band released a new album, titled Power Up, just three years ago, their headline set at Power Trip marks their first live outing together in seven years. Power Trip Festival will host a number of other rock legends over the weekend, including Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, and Iron Maiden.

Check out the Instagram account for the upcoming AC/DC dive bar below.

See more