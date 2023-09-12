Are AC/DC plotting a world tour for “next year”?









The surviving members of the Australian hard rock group AC/DC have dropped new clues to suggest they’re planning a massive comeback tour of the world.

First up, the band will headline the Power Trip Festival in California in October alongside Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Tool, and Judas Priest. Ozzy Osbourne was initially on the bill, but amid ongoing health issues, he was forced to pull out and was replaced by Judas Priest.

Earlier this week, the band posted a video of the rehearsal room on social media. The band. Revealing a lineup of Cliff Williams, Angus Young, Brian Johnson and Matt Laug as a replacement for Phil Rudd, the band practised ‘If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)’.

The band hasn’t embarked on a tour since 2016, but in the interim, promoters have striven to get the group back on the road. According to the Daily Star (via Music News), AC/DC will likely return for an extensive tour in 2024 if the Power Trip show goes well.

“For a while, it looked like an AC/DC would never play live again. Technology has helped Brian get back to doing what he loves best,” an anonymous source told the publication. “More dates are being looked at for next year, some big shows.”

In 2016, Johnson, who is now 75, was forced to quit the tour early for fears he might face permanent hearing loss. Guns N’ Roses’ frontman Axl Rose stepped in to complete the tour.

Over the subsequent free years, Johnson has been working with audio expert Stephen Ambrose on a special earbud which will protect his ears from further damage. He gave the buds a successful spin while recording AC/DC’s 2020 album Power Up!, lauding the technology as a “revelation” shortly thereafter.