Aaron Paul to star in Flying Lotus’ sci-fi epic ‘Ash’









Aaron Paul has been cast to star in Flying Lotus’ forthcoming sci-fi epic Ash.

Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt had previously been announced as the lead roles back in 2022. However, the duo have since been replaced by Paul and Eiza González. No explanation for the switch has been publicly cited.

Flyting Lotus, who will be directing the project, stated: “We are building something fresh and unique with Ash and having Eiza and Aaron in this world just makes it flames. They are absolute magic makers, brave and equally inspiring. All that to say… We ‘bout to kill this shit,”

The film follows a space station worker, González, who finds herself waking on a foreign planet after the rest of her shuttle crew have been mysteriously murdered. She then faces the dilemma of wondering whether to trust her rescuer or not.

However, the rescuer, Paul, also has his suspicions about González’s character as a tangled web of mystery unfolds in Flying Lotus’ first feature since V/H/S/99.

As of yet, no release date has been cited with the casting changes seemingly delaying the project. Ash is currently in pre-production.