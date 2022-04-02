A$AP Rocky comments on the Will Smith Oscars slap: “He emasculated another black man”









A$AP Rocky has shared his thoughts on the seismic events during the Oscars ceremony last weekend. In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past week, following host Chris Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith took to the stage to slap the comedian in the face.

During Rock’s monologue he gave to present the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, he pointed to Jada – who has long been vocal about her struggles with alopecia – and said: “G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it”. Smith later said in a statement, in which he also formally apologised to Rock, that the joke “was too much for me to bear”.

In a forthcoming episode of the Drink Champs podcast, A$AP Rocky weighed in to offer his theory that Smith’s assault on Rock was most likely the result of “some built-up shit that probably wasn’t really targeted at Chris Rock”, adding that “it just seemed like more than a G.I. Jane joke”.

Before that speculation, A$AP Rocky, who was sure to point out that he has no bias and is “a fan of Will, Jada, Chris, all of them”, opined that the assault only served to add insult to injury. “I think it’s unfortunate that he emasculated another Black man in front of all them people like that,” A$AP said.

In the fall out of the incident, Will Smith’s son Jaden reacted on social media, while a number of other celebrities have also given their reactions and opinions. Among those who’ve spoken out are Smith’s old Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Janet Hubert, The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas, Jim Carrey, Amy Schumer, Zoë Kravitz, Pedro Almodóvar, Rishi Sunak, Morrissey, Smith’s mother, Carolyn, and Jada Pinkett Smith herself.

More recently, Smith announced that he had resigned from The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and “will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct”. He stated: “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

“I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film… Change takes time, and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”