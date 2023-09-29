A24 to release first animation series ‘Hazbin Hotel’









A24 is set to release its much-anticipated series Hazbin Hotel, which has received a two-season order. The show, a collaboration between online creator Vivienne Medrano and Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment, is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime in January 2024.

The announcement follows the immense success of a pilot episode on Medrano’s YouTube channel, amassing over 80 million views. Hazbin Hotel signifies A24’s first foray into fully-fledged animation, following the hybrid feature film Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, released in 2021.

It also marks the company’s third TV project, following Netflix’s Beef and the upcoming Nathan Fielder/Benny Safdie-led project, The Curse, which stars Emma Stone and is made in partnership with Showtime.

Hazbin Hotel revolves around the character Charlie, the princess of Hell, who embarks on an ambitious quest to rehabilitate demons and reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. Her unconventional approach involves opening a hotel with the hope that patrons will find their way to Heaven.

Despite facing scepticism from most of Hell’s denizens, Charlie is supported by her devoted partner, Vaggie, and their initial test subject, the adult film star Angel Dust. When the enigmatic ‘Radio Demon’ offers to assist Charlie in her mission, her seemingly impossible dream inches closer to reality.

Medrano serves as the executive producer of the series and has directed all of its episodes. Joel Kuwahara and Dana Tafoya-Cameron also join as executive producers, while Scott Greenberg, the former CEO of Bento Box Entertainment, takes on the role of executive producer for the first season.

Watch the announcement below.