Watch Emma Stone in the new teaser for ‘The Curse’









The first official look has been released for The Curse, an upcoming ten-part series from Showtime and acclaimed production company A24, which stars Emma Stone and comedian/actor Nathan Fielder as a TV-personality couple who present a home renovation series.

The official synopsis reads: “The Curse is a genre-bending series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show.”

Written and developed by Fielder and Benny Safdie, who is best known for co-directing Good Time in 2017 and 2019’s Uncut Gems along with his brother Josh, The Curse follows Asher and Whitney Siegel – the face of a reality TV show called ‘Flipanthrony’, which sees them converting houses into eco-friendly properties in New Mexico.

It marks Safdie’s first venture on the small screen in any capacity after over a decade of working on feature films, having directed several with Josh and starring in recent studio hits like Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorize Pizza in 2021 and this year’s Oppenheimer from Christopher Nolan.

The Curse also signifies A24’s second venture into TV, following their hugely successful co-production with Netflix, Beef. Fielder, whose last offering was the highly-praised comedy The Rehearsal in 2022 and who gained wide recognition for his ‘docu-reality’ series Nathan For You in 2013, will serve as director on every episode alongside David and Nathan Zellner.

The Curse will debut its first three episodes at the 2023 New York Film Festival (NYFF) as part of the Spotlight programming, with episodes 4 through 10 to be screened at Film at Lincoln Center during the show’s run, which starts November 12th.

Stone also has another project at NYFF, Yorgos Lanthimos’ hotly anticipated Poor Things, made as a co-production between Film4 and Fox Searchlight Pictures. The movie stars Stone as a Frankenstein-esque woman created by an eccentric scientist played by Willem Dafoe. It recently won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, where it received an eight-minute standing ovation.

Watch the teaser below.