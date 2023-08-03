A24 release the trailer for their first ever musical: ‘Dicks: The Musical’









The stylish production company A24 is expanding into the musical realm with the release of the trailer for Dicks: The Musical.

Starring Megan Thee Stallion, this marks the third in a series of acting roles by the famous rapper. After having a cameo appearance in the TV series P Valley, she had previously turned in a cameo on the Disney+ series She-Hulk, where she played a Skrull version of herself.

With the enhanced music, Dicks is also set to be the first musical to be released by A24. The studio had previously been known for the latest in art films such as Ari Aster’s Hereditary and the 2023 adventure Beau is Afraid.

Based on the Broadway show, Identical Fucking Twins, the film follows the story of two businessmen who realise that they are identical twins after being separated at birth. The pair then set out to find their parents using various song and dance numbers.

Other actors associated with the picture include Nathan Lane and Meghan Mullally, who will be playing the role of the protagonists’ parents. This comes off Lane’s recent turn in Beau is Afraid as well as his appearance in shows such as Only Murders in the Building. Saturday Night Live alumnus Bowen Yang will play the voice of God in the film

The film will be directed by Larry Charles, most famous for working with Sacha Baren Cohen on the film Borat. While there is no word on the widespread release of the film, Dicks will open at the 2023 Toronto Film Festival.

Outside of her most recent acting gigs, Megan has recently been quiet regarding musical output. Since her 2022 release Traumazine, the rapper hasn’t released any new material since her last single ‘Ungrateful’.