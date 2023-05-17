A24 and German firm Leonine establish joint label









German mini-major Leonine Studios and A24 have embarked on a joint venture, initially titled A24 | Leonine Studios, to distribute films within Germany and Austria. The debut films to be released under this new banner are David Michôd’s Wizards!, featuring Orlando Bloom, Naomi Scott, and Pete Davidson, as well as The Iron Claw, a wrestling biopic directed by Sean Durkin and starring Zac Efron, Lily James, Harris Dickinson, and Jeremy Allen White.

Wizards! is a comedy-thriller that follows two beach-bar operators who find themselves entangled in a series of mishaps after coming across stolen loot. Meanwhile, The Iron Claw delves into the rich history of the Von Erich wrestling dynasty, which was active from the 1960s onwards and profoundly impacted the sport.

Thus far, Leonine has prospered with A24 titles in the German-speaking market, including Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All At Once. The blockbuster sold more than 380,000 tickets in Germany and Austria, grossing upwards of $3.2million.

“A24’s bold storytelling and their passion for outstanding high-quality content that is never conventional and always unique is spectacular,” Leonine boss Fred Kogel said in a new press statement. “They successfully drew a new audience to theatres, which is a great achievement. This partnership is a perfect match for our vision and commitment to distributing and licensing premium content in every shape and form and we’re very proud to continue working closely with the great team at A24.”