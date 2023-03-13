Oscars 2023: A24 becomes the first studio to sweep the major categories









While major sweeps were common in the early years of the Academy, it has become increasingly difficult for a modern project to do one in this highly competitive landscape of contemporary cinema. The battle for each category is incredibly tough, often resulting in surprise wins for unexpected projects. Although many fans expected great things from Everything Everywhere All at Once, nobody thought the A24 film was going to sweep the Oscars.

The Daniels – who have delved into absurd humour with projects like Swiss Army Man – completely dominated online film discourse in 2022 with their latest film, Everything Everywhere All at Once. Starring Michelle Yeoh as a Chinese-American immigrant who operates a laundromat which is being audited by the IRS, the movie takes you on a wacky journey across multiple universes that are filled with sex toys and scatological humour.

Everything Everywhere All at Once won big at the Oscars, including major categories like ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Directing’ and ‘Best Original Screenplay’. Producer Jonathan Wang said: “This is for my dad, who like so many immigrant parents, died young, and he is so proud of me, not because of this. But because we made this movie with what he taught me to do, which is no person is more important than profits, and no one is more important than anyone else.”

The A24 project also won big in the acting categories, with a statement win for Michelle Yeoh, who picked up the ‘Best Actress’ Oscar. She said: “Ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are past your prime… For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities… I have to dedicate this to my mom, all the moms in the world because they are really the superheroes, and without them, none of us would be here tonight.”

While Columbia can claim that it was the first studio to achieve the Oscars sweep with 1934’s It Happened One Night, there were fewer categories back then since the ‘Best Supporting Actor/Actress’ awards hadn’t been introduced. After this incredible sweep at this year’s edition of the Oscars, A24 has definitely established itself as a major presence in the current sphere.