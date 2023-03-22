A24 to adapt Douglas Stuart’s gay romance ‘Young Mungo’ for the BBC









A24 have just announced plans to adapt Douglas Stuart’s 2022 novel Young Mungo, with the author taking on the role of screenwriter for the BBC production.

Young Mungo tells the story of two boys – one Protestant, the other Catholic – living in rival housing estates separated by sectarian values. Set in working-class Glasgow, the novel follows James and Mungo as they try to hide their blossoming romance from their families, especially Mungo’s older brother Hamish, a local gang leader.

News of the new A24 adaptation comes shortly after it was announced that the production house would be adapting Stuart’s Booker Prize-winning debut novel Shuggie Bain – also set in ’80s Glasgow.

While a release date for Young Mungo is yet to be revealed, it seems the show will air on the BBC, which previously hosted Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie Macdonald’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s hit novel Normal People, starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones.