Michael Sarnoski to create 'A Quiet Place' spin-off









Of all the films that came out at the cusp of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, A Quiet Place II may have been the one release that was hit the hardest, with the film’s March release date being advertised on buses and billboards well into 2021. Though, with the sequel finally being released in summer 2021, Paramount found success and looked to expand their promising universe further with the spin-offs and more.

For a while, it appeared as though the Midnight Special and Take Shelter director Jeff Nichols would be taking on the announced spin-off, though the filmmaker left the project in October to pursue his own material, leaving Pig director Michael Sarnoski to take the reins. With very few details to go off as of yet for the brand new film, reports suggest that it will follow several different characters in a separate location somewhere across the globe who have their own methods of defeating the blind monsters.

Written and directed by John Krasinski, the original Quiet Place was a horror hit when it was released in 2018, starring the man himself alongside his real-life wife Emily Blunt and child actors, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe and Cade Woodward. Often listed among the best horror thrillers of the 21st century, the film was nominated for an Oscar in 2019, albeit a technical award for Best Achievement in Sound Editing.

It is thought the success and gritty style of Michael Sarnoski’s drama Pig has earned him the director’s chair on this brand new spin-off. Starring Nicolas Cage with supporting actors, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin and Cassandra Violet, Pig was highly celebrated upon its release in 2021, following a story about a truffle hunter who desperately seeks out his stolen pig. Check out the trailer for the peculiar drama, below.