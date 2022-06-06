A previously unheard Queen song featuring Freddie Mercury will be released this year









Roger Taylor and Brian May have revealed during an interview with Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 during this weekend’s Platinum Jubilee coverage that there is in fact a new Queen song that’s never been released before, and they’re planning a release for this year.

As expected, the song features Freddie Mercury’s vocals. The band apparently “kind of forgot” about the song until recently. Roger Taylor says, “Yes, we did find a little gem from Freddie, that we’d kind of forgotten about. And it was. It’s wonderful. Actually, it was real discovery. It’s from the Miracle Sessions, and I think it’s going to be out in September.”

Brian May elaborated on this by saying, “It was kind of hiding in plain sight. We looked at it many times and thought, oh no, we can’t really rescue that. But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, okay, we can do this and this. It’s like kind of stitching bits together. But it’s beautiful. It’s touching.” After which, Taylor chimed in once again in agreement, echoing, “It’s a very passionate piece.”

Although there are no official guarantees in terms of details and release dates, we can likely expect the song to drop around September, as Taylor hinted. It’ll be interesting to hear a brand new song with Freddie Mercury’s voice for the first time in years.

Although they have collaborated and toured with others before—notably Paul Rodgers and Adam Lambert—Freddie Mercury is integral to the identity and sound of the band. The new song is sure to be incredible.