A prequel to A24’s ‘Talk to Me’ has already been shot









A prequel to the new A24 horror movie Talk to Me has already been shot, as per the directors Danny and Michael Philippou.

The latest horror flick from A24 hit cinemas early this summer and starred the likes of Sophie Wilde, Zoe Terakes and Miranda Otto. An Australian production, helmed by YouTubers the Philippou brothers, also known as RackaRacka, the film tells the story of an embalmed hand that has the ability to conjure spirits, tempting the minds of a group of adventurous teenagers who push things too far.

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Danny Philippou stated, “We actually shot an entire Duckett prequel already,” making reference to Sunny Johnson’s character in the film, “ It’s told entirely through the perspective of mobile phones and social media [..] The mythology was so thick, and if A24 gave us the opportunity, we wouldn’t be able to resist”.

If the brothers were able to release the film, they would follow the trend of fellow horror filmmaker Ti West, who shot his 2022 film, Pearl, while filming X for the same company.

Speaking further about how social media and modern technologies play a big part in the film, Danny adds: “Yeah, a big thing for us is trying to capture that phone culture, and you do see that all the time, even if it’s daytime. People will record without the right settings on their phone. There’s this weird disconnect when something really extreme is happening and someone gets their phone out and films it”.

A24 also recently released the trailer for their very first musical, titled Dicks: The Musical.

Take a look at the trailer for Danny and Michael Philippou’s Talk to Me below.