A new Bruce Springsteen exhibition is opening in Boston









Details have been revealed regarding a new Bruce Springsteen exhibition in Boston that is set to open next month.

The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame inside Boston’s Boch Center Wang Theatre has revealed the Bruce Springsteen: Portraits of an American Music Icon exhibition will open on September 13th. The show will feature 40 photographs courtesy of Danny Clinch, Ed Gallucci, Eric Meola, Barry Schneier, Pamela Springsteen and Frank Stefanko.

The description for the event reads: “From the streets of New Jersey to the sunbaked landscapes of California, this career-spanning photo exhibit showcases intimate photographs of one of America’s most important musical voices. Through photos and interviews, this exhibit gives a unique perspective of Bruce Springsteen away from the sold-out arenas and in front of the lens.”

The gallery also announced a Legends Of Folk, Americana, Roots exhibition for September 13th. “The exhibit includes instruments and items of historical significance from Woody Guthrie, Lead Belly, Pete Seeger, Odetta, Josh White, Oscar Brand, Jean Ritchie, George Wein, and much more,” they say about the event.

Springsteen is currently on tour across North America, however, he was forced to cancel shows in Philadelphia on August 16th and 18th due to illness.

“Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed. We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.”

Springsteen’s tour with The E-Street Band is set to continue throughout the year before concluding in San Francisco on December 12th. He’s expected to announce rescheduled Philadelphia dates shortly.