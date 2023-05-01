A.I. generates Wes Anderson ‘Star Wars’ trailer









An A.I. interpretation of a Wes Anderson Star Wars movie has appeared online, showing fans what a kooky film set in a galaxy far, far away might look like.

Created by the YouTube user Curious Refuge, with the help of a handy A.I. programme, the trailer shows the world of George Lucas’ Star Wars being recreated using pastel colours, symmetrical cinematography and an altogether more simple approach to the complex world of the sci-fi blockbuster. In addition to the familiar visual approach, the mock trailer also features a cast that includes a number of Anderson regulars, including Jeff Goldblum, Bill Murray, Adrien Brody, Willem Defoe, Ed Norton and Owen Wilson.

The A.I. generated movie, titled The Galactic Menagerie, reimagines several iconic characters, with the Ewoks appearing as miniature bears on their hind legs and Yoda as an altogether more humanoid figure.

Whilst the trailer is impressive, it also shows the pitfalls of A.I., with such programmes being unable to properly render and recreate faces, with the likes of Goldblum, Murray, Brody and Defoe all entering the ‘uncanny valley’ by the end of the video.

Take a look at the video, which has divided social media, below.